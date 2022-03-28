KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WDAF) 0 The Kansas City Royals will open the 2022 season at Kauffman Stadium against the Cleveland Guardians in less than two weeks.

This year the Royals are asking the city to #BringOutTheBlue.

The organization asks fans to turn the city blue for every home stand during the 2022 season, much like they do on Red Fridays during the Chiefs season.

The team said they want fans to wear blue, and do anything else they can imagine to support the Royals during every home stand. Then they hope fans will share pictures of what they do to support the team on social media using #BringOutTheBlue.

“It’s really our calling card to the city to wrap their arms around the team as they land back in KC and we’re rolling out the blue carpet for them,” said Tony Snethen, Vice President of Brand Innovation for the Kansas City Royals.

The largest sign of support may be the massive 15-foot by 9-foot flag that will fly in Kauffman Stadium near Rivals sports bar. The flag simply says “Home.” A light will shine on the flag at night when the team is playing at home.

“We wanted to keep it simple. We wanted the Royals font and just the blue, kind of our bat signal that we’re back in town,” Snethen said.

The Royals said they hope to have smaller versions of the flag on sale for fans to buy soon.

Tickets for opening day April 7, and the rest of the season, are on sale through the Royals website.