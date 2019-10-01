Bronze shoes stolen from veterans memorial

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KOB) – Bronze shoes were stolen off an Albuquerque veterans memorial Friday night.

“Some unknown person’s came and stole the bronze shoes for each of the various military sights that honor the veterans that served in the war on terrorism,” said James Lehner, Vice President for the New Mexico Veterans Memorial Foundation.

The shoes were likely worth thousands of dollars.

“I think that it’s a crying shame,” Lehner said. “It’s very sad that someone would desecrate this memorial honoring those that have served.”

Lehner said this is not the first time he has seen this happen, and he thinks it will not be the last either.

“They took the M16 and helmet that was at the Vietnam memorial,” Lehner said. “If they do find an opportunity to be able to sell these, then they may come back because all these statues, you’ll see if you walk around, are bronze,” Lehner said.

If the bronze shoes are found, people are asked to call the police or the New Mexico Veterans Memorial Foundation at (505) 256-2042.

