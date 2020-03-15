1  of  47
Closings and Delays
Aldersgate UMC - Wichita Bethel College Mennonite Church Central Christian Church Central Christian Church - Wichita Covenant Church Derby - Woodlawn United Methodist Church Ell-Saline - USD 307 Faith Church - Valley Center First Church of the Nazarene Grace Hill Mennotite Church - Whitewater Grace Presbyterian Church - Wichita Heartland Community Church - Wichita Hutchinson - First Mennonite Church Journey at McPherson Journey At Yoder Journey Mennonite Church New Community Christian Church - Salina Newton - Koerner Heights Church Olivet Baptist Church Pine Valley Christian Church - Wichita Pleasant Valley UMC - Wichita Pleasant Valley United Methodist Church River Community Church - Wichita Salina - Belmont Boulevard Christian Church Shalom Mennonite Church Solomon - Solomon Yoked Parish Table of Hope MCC Triniity United Methodist Church - Hutchinson Trinity Heights United Methodist - Newton United Methodist Church - Cheney Westlink Church of Christ Wichita - Calvary Baptist Church Wichita - Calvary United Methodist Church Wichita - Central Coummunity Church Wichita - College Hill United Methodist Church Wichita - Countryside Christian Church Wichita - East Heights United Methodist Church Wichita - East Point Church of Christ Wichita - Eastminster Church Wichita - First MB (Mennonite Brethren) Church Wichita - First Presbyterian Church Wichita - GracePoint Church Wichita - Great Plains Church Wichita - Life Church Wichita - Metropolitan Baptist Church Wichita - Pathway Church Westlink Wichita - Riverlawn Christian Church

Brothers buy 17,000 bottles of hand-sanitizer before Amazon pulled sales

National / World

by: Nexstar Media Wire

Posted: / Updated:

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WTVO) – Two brothers in Tennessee are going viral online and taking heat after stocking up on hand-sanitizers to make a profit.

The New York Times reports that after the first coronavirus death was announced in the U.S., Noah and Matt Colvin went on a road trip to clean out shelves at local stores.

Over the next three days, the two traveled over 1,300 miles and filled their truck up with thousands of bottles of the desired hygiene products.

Once they returned home, they posted around 300 bottles that sold immediately, ranging from $8 to $70 a piece. Amazon removed their thousands of listings the next day. To them “it was crazy money,” but once the story went viral online, many others pointed out it was cruel price-gouging from a pandemic.

After harsh pushback, it seems the brothers had a change of heart. Colvin tells the NYT that he is currently looking for ways to donate the products.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories