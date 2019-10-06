Brutal attack in New York kills four homeless men, injures a fifth

NEW YORK (CNN News) – New details on a gruesome attack in New York City. Four homeless men killed in Manhattan’s Chinatown neighborhood.

Authorities saying another homeless man is to blame for the attacks that also critically injured a fifth person.

Police believe the 24-year old suspect hit them in with a metal object while they slept.

“Our crime unit is still processing it but it’s called a pipe,” said Michael Baldassano of the New York City Police Department: ”

Investigators spent Saturday morning sorting through evidence at the crime scene, and so far, say there appears to be no clear motive for the killings.

“Random attacks. No one was targeted by race, age anything of that nature,” said Baldassano.

The discoveries began around 2 a.m. Saturday when someone called police to report an assault near a Chinatown building.

When officers arrived, they found a man’s body in the street and were approached by an injured 49-year old man.

“He was in very very serious condition when he came upon the officers,” said Baldassano. “So, he was transported to the hospital immediately.”

Officers later found three other dead men along Broadway in Chinatown.

Witnesses described the attacker to police who later found a man matching the description about a quarter-mile away.

The police are asking any witnesses to come forward.

Meanwhile, the identity of the suspect or the victims have not yet been released.