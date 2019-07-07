California officials amazed at how little damage 7.1 earthquake left

RIDGECREST, Calif. (KSNW) – Officials in Ridgecrest, California held a press conference to talk about the damage the town sustained during the 7.1 earthquake late Friday night.

Officials said they were largely shocked over how little damage there was.

Authorities said most of the fires were snuffed out quickly, and the rockslide that caused the closure of some roads has been cleared up.

Despite the damage, authorities say they feel very lucky.

“It’s hard for the world to know what we’ve been through,” said Chief Jed Mclaughlin, Ridgecrest Police. “Because by the grace of god, we’ve had no casualties and we’ve only had minor injuries which is amazing considering these two big earthquakes we’ve experienced.”

But officials said there is still a lot of work to do to get things back to normal.

The mayor of Ridgecrest said there was some looting, and has asked residents to alert authorities if they see anything that seems strange.