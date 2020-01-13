California teen back home after hike turned into near-death experience

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) – A Fresno, California teen is back home after a day hike in Utah turned into a near-death experience.

After getting the all-clear to fly back home from doctors, friends of Nicolas Stacy-Alcantara wanted to make sure he had a warm welcome home.

Stacy-Alcantara set out for a hike at Millcreek Canyon in the Salt Lake City area on the morning of January 2nd. Even after deciding to do a shorter hike, he decided the weather conditions were too much and tried to head back to the trailhead.

The weather was so bad he couldn’t, instead, he’d hole up in a snow cave he made. He’d stay out there for 30 hours, getting rescued only after running into backcountry skiers.