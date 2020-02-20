1  of  24
Calling all artists: Enter the 2020 National Veterans Day Poster Contest

by: Ronnie Das

2019 National Veterans Day Poster Contest. Credit: U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs

Each year the Veterans Day National Committee publishes a commemorative Veterans Day poster.

The selected poster is the cover of the official program for the Veterans Day Observance at Arlington National Cemetery.

Additionally, the poster is used at VA facilities, military installations around the world as well as across cities and towns in our nation.

The posters illustrate the rich history of our country’s servicemen and women to reflect pride and patriotism in saluting Veterans.

The theme for Veterans Day 2020 is: “Vision: Veterans in Focus.”

A theme that plays off the saying “hindsight is always 20/20,” veterans make a sacrifice to serve their country and maintaining the vision for the future of Veterans.

For more details on the submission guidelines and how to submit the artwork check out the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs website.

The deadline for submissions is April 1.

