1  of  2
Breaking News
One dead, several injured after crash in west Wichita Amber Alert expanded for abducted Alabama 3-year-old; 2 in custody

Cameras capture bus driver’s shocking abuse

National / World

by: KPNX-TV

Posted: / Updated:

MESA, Ariz. (KPNX) – Police in Mesa, Arizona say a bus driver admitted to yelling obscenities at students and slamming on the brakes out of anger, throwing an 11-year-old boy into the windshield.

According to court documents, Jamie Tellez began driving when two boys, ages 11 and 10, were to the right in the first-row seat. 

Surveillance video shows the boy hanging forward over the seat and another standing partially in the aisle and partially on the seat with the other boy.

Police said Tellez got angry when the 10-year-old boy hanging over the seat threw a piece of paper and missed the trash can. 

Investigators said Tellez can be heard yelling obscenities at the students before slamming on the breaks in surveillance video of the incident. 

The sudden stop caused an 11-year-old boy to fly forward and hit his head on the windshield, cracking the glass. The boy’s head and hip were injured. 

Video shows Tellez then grabbing the boy who hit the windshield by his backpack and pushing him toward the rear of the bus, where he took another seat. 

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories