Capitol suspect accused of stealing Pelosi laptop

Riley June Williams

Authorities have arrested a woman in connection with the riot at the U.S. Capitol and the alleged theft of a laptop taken from House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s office.

A federal law enforcement official tells NBC News that 22-year-old Riley June Williams surrendered to authorities in her home state of Pennsylvania.

Williams has been charged with illegally entering the Capitol and disorderly conduct after a former romantic partner turned her in.

FBI officials said the tipster called to report friends showed him a video of Williams taking a laptop computer or hard drive from Pelosi’s office, and that she planned to sell the device to Russian intelligence officers.

Pelosi’s deputy chief of staff later confirmed that a laptop “only used for presentations” was taken from a conference room.

