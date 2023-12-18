WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) – There was confusion as President Biden was interrupted while chatting with a reporter late Sunday. The interruption came when a car slammed into the presidential motorcade.

“Why are you losing to Trump in the polls?” a reporter asked. Biden coyly responded, “You’ve got the wrong polls.”

A loud crash cut the scene short, and Biden was ushered into his car.

Security and police instantly swarmed a silver car that had caused the disturbance. They had their weapons drawn. They found a driver who looked surprised and stunned.

A motive has yet to be reported.