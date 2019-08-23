Catholic priest accused of bizarre abuse

National / World

by: WOOD-TV

Posted: / Updated:

OTSEGO, Mich. (WOOD) – A Catholic priest has been charged with false imprisonment for allegedly secreting away a teenage boy and holding him against his will in the janitor’s room of St. Margaret’s Church in Otsego, Michigan.

Father Brian Stanley, 57, of Coloma, appeared in court via video feed Thursday where he was formally charged with unlawful imprisonment.

The Michigan Attorney General’s Office says the crime occurred in fall 2013 when Stanley was asked by the victim’s family to help counsel their son.

Stanley immobilized the victim by wrapping him tightly in plastic wrap and using masking tape as additional binding. The boy’s eyes and mouth were also covered, according to the Attorney General’s office.

Stanley left the victim, bound and alone in the janitor’s room for over an hour before returning and eventually letting him go, according to a news release.

The attorney general’s office says it was a sexually-motivated crime.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories