CAUGHT ON CAM: Oregon coach disarms school gunman with hug

PORTLAND, Ore. (KATU/CNN) – New video shows former Philadelphia Eagles assistant staffer turned high school football coach disarming an Oregon student who brought a loaded shotgun to school. And, he did it with a hug.

A security camera captures coach Keanon Lowe in the building and then Angel Granados-Diaz in a trench coat.

Shortly after, you see students running out the door.

Lowe enters a classroom, and then moments later, Granados-Diaz does the same.

Lowe says he lunged for the gun when Granados-Diaz walked in a classroom, and was able to disarm him.

Lowe then calmly steps out into the hallway with the shotgun, and hands it off to another staff member as he embraces Granados-Diaz.

Lowe, a former Oregon ducks player, said he felt compassion for the teen.

Police said Granados-diaz’s gun had just one round in it.

Earlier this month Granados-Diaz, who is now 19 years old, pleaded guilty to two charges and was sentenced to three years of probation.

The district attorney’s office said as part of the deal, he will receive immediate mental health and substance abuse treatment.