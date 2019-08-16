Caught On Cam: Truck targets ICE protesters

by: Lindsay Iadeluca, WJAR

Posted:

CENTRAL FALLS, R.I. (WJAR) – Rhode Island State Police are investigating a shocking confrontation outside the Donald W. Wyatt Detention Facility in Central Falls.

Protesters said they were pepper-sprayed and nearly run over by a truck during a demonstration Wednesday night.

A Jewish group called Never Again Action organized the march at the privately-run Wyatt to protest Trump administration immigration policies.

Demonstrators said they were pepper-sprayed and that someone they claimed was a correctional officer drove at them in a pickup truck.

Video taken by the group shows a truck blaring its horn and stopping in front of protesters blocking a parking lot. The protesters began banging on the truck’s hood and yelling at the driver.

The protesters said Wyatt correctional officers then aimed the pepper-spray into the crowd. 

Video taken by the group shows people walking away pleading for help.

