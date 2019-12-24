Caught on camera: Drug raid gone wrong

WILMER, Ala. (WPMI) – An Alabama woman is recovering after she was shot several times by law enforcement officers in an undercover drug raid.

The U.S. Marshals Service, Homeland Security Investigations, and other federal law enforcement officers were working with the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office in an operation to round up two dozen suspects at the time.

Officials say officers encountered two men in front of a Wilmer home and detained them.

As officers went inside the home, they saw a woman, 19-year-old Anne Rylee, holding a shotgun.

Rylee’s sister says she told family members she thought it was a home invasion.

“She said that the only thing she saw was lights in the window then the door was kicked in, so she went to investigate, obviously. The police saw the gun and yelled ‘gun, gun, gun,’ and they started shooting,” said Erin Rogers, Rylee’s sister.

Officials say Rylee did not obey orders to drop the weapon and she was shot.

“I feel like any right-minded person would have had a gun in that instance if somebody’s breaking into your house. That’s what you have guns for. To me, it just seems like they were real trigger-happy,” Rogers said.

The man police were looking for is the uncle of Rylee’s fiance and was already in jail when the raid took place.

