Caught on camera: Tornado rips through Virginia Video

RICHMOND, Va. (NBC) - Tornadoes ripped through parts of Virginia Monday, killing one person and leaving behind a path of destruction.

Video shot in Richmond shows a dark funnel cloud forming over a building before sheering off the roof.

A tornado was also spotted outside of the University of Richmond.

The storms killed at least one person as a building collapsed at Old Dominion Flooring in Chesterfield.