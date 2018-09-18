Caught on camera: Tornado rips through Virginia
RICHMOND, Va. (NBC) - Tornadoes ripped through parts of Virginia Monday, killing one person and leaving behind a path of destruction.
Video shot in Richmond shows a dark funnel cloud forming over a building before sheering off the roof.
A tornado was also spotted outside of the University of Richmond.
The storms killed at least one person as a building collapsed at Old Dominion Flooring in Chesterfield.
