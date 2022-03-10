MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) Officers seized a package that was described in paperwork as a high school cookbook heading to the Big Apple on Feb. 17.

The package contained one hardcover book titled “The Multi-Cultural Cuisine of Trinidad & Tobago & the Caribbean.” However, officers found many of the 500 recipes and 32 colored photographs missing from the book. The pages were cut out in a rectangle to make room for a packet of cocaine, weighing 147.6 grams.

The shipment was sent from Trinidad and Tobago to an address in the Little Caribbean neighborhood of New York City. CBP personnel are trained to identify patterns and red flags that help them intercept shipments that may contain illicit and potentially dangerous goods.

“How was the recipient intending to cook his traditional callaloo, with all the pages cut up and replaced with cocaine,” said Assistant Area Port Director Michael Neipert. “Smugglers continue to conceal narcotics and other contraband in myriad ways, which my officers seize over and over every shift.”

The seizure took place within the Area Port of Memphis, which covers ports of entry in Tennessee and falls under CBP New Orleans Field Office. The field office includes all ports in Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama, Arkansas, and Tennessee.