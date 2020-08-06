CDC advises parents to look out for polio-like condition in children

The Center for Disease Control (CDC) is warning parents to be on the lookout for a rare polio-like condition that affects children.
The health agency says it is preparing for a possible outbreak of acute flaccid myelitis, a life threatening condition that affects the nervous system.
The CDC says cases tend to spike every two years.
The most common symptoms are sudden limb weakness, respiratory illness and fever.
AFM can lead to permanent disability.
LATEST STORIES:
- Caregiver arrested after video shows 88-year-old Florida man being punched, slapped
- Sedgwick County reports 1 more coronavirus death, but a drop in active cases
- Bell Textron announces opening of new Bell facility in Wichita
- Harvey County confirms COVID-19 long-term care cluster
- KU students, faculty and staff to undergo COVID-19 testing before returning to campus