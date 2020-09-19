Celebrities react to death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Immediately following the news of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s death at 87, politicians and celebrities alike took to social media to pay their respects.

Below, find a collection of celebrities’ condolences so far:

This is a painfully tragic loss for our nation. Justice Ginsburg’s profound impact on the country’s justice system is unparalleled as a leader who shined light and hope when we needed it most. It is now our turn to carry her fight. Rest In Power, RBG. pic.twitter.com/MpqjTi1p1l — Reese Witherspoon (@ReeseW) September 19, 2020

We just bowed in prayer at our house for her Full and filled life and legacy, resting in peace and power. https://t.co/JMpIVvpPYM — Oprah Winfrey (@Oprah) September 19, 2020

MY💔IS BROKEN.RUTH BADER GINSBURG,2ND FEMALE SUPREME COURT JUSTICE HAS DIED.SHE WAS 1 OF GREATEST WOMEN IN🇺🇸HISTORY.SHE WAS THE ONLY THING BETWEEN US & THE DEATH OF JUSTICE & FREEDOM 4 POOR, WOMEN,VOTING,RACIAL EQUALITY,HEALTHCARE, EVERYTHING I’VE BELIEVED IN MY ENTIRE LIFE😭OH🙏🏻 — Cher (@cher) September 19, 2020

Just heard the worst news… so sad! Ruth Bader Ginsburg you will live in history forever. May you rest in peace. 😢🙏😢 — Barbra Streisand (@BarbraStreisand) September 19, 2020

The way to honor her life and her legacy is to respect her dying wish, which was to ask that her seat not be filled until a new president is sworn in. Justice Ruth Bader Ginsberg, for all you have given us all these decades, I stand ready to fight for your final request. — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) September 18, 2020

Justice Ginsburg was a trailblazer who devoted her entire career to fighting for equal justice for women, because she knew it would improve life for everyone. America is a better place because of her service. I am inspired by her life and legacy. https://t.co/hFksGoIXXZ — Bill Gates (@BillGates) September 19, 2020

Gut wrenching loss…

Could 2020 be any more brutal and cruel?#RIPRuthBaderGinsburg pic.twitter.com/o5LlLvFLzJ — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) September 19, 2020

"Fight for the things you care about, but do it in a way that will lead others to join you." RIP, RBG pic.twitter.com/HLtKG7qdnp — Robert Downey Jr (@RobertDowneyJr) September 19, 2020

Rest In Peace Ruth Bader Ginsberg. A giant. Make sure another Kavanaugh doesn't replace her. Please vote blue. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) September 18, 2020

Rest in peace Ruth Bader Ginsburg – a true legend, an iconoclast, a glass ceiling breaker, and a feminist icon. She changed the world in so many incredible ways. Prayers, love and strength to her family during this dark time. I hope you have fun with Antonin Scalia in heaven… — Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) September 18, 2020