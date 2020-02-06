Chavez again to take reins of Border Patrol in El Paso

U.S. Border Patrol Interim Chief Gloria Chavez speaks to Spanish-language media following a news conference by Customs and Border Protection Acting Commissioner Mark Morgan near the U.S.-Mexico border on Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019, in El Paso, Texas. Chavez, a native of south Texas and a fluent Spanish speaker replaced her predecessor in July following revelations of overcrowding and squalor in adult and child holding cells in the El Paso sector, which includes New Mexico and West Texas. (AP Photo/Cedar Attanasio)

EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) — Gloria Chavez will be back for an encore in El Paso. The former Interim Chief of the U.S. Border Patrol’s El Paso Sector will return on March 1 as Sector Chief on a permanent basis, an agency spokesman said.

Chavez last month was recalled by the agency to her previous assignment as Border Patrol Chief of the El Centro Sector in California. She was in El Paso for six months filling in for Aaron Hull, who was sent to Detroit following controversy over conditions at Border Patrol stations where migrants were being held during the spring of 2019.

Gloria Chavez (photo courtesy CBP)

Border Patrol Acting Supervisory Agent Mario Escalante on Wednesday confirmed that Chavez would return in March, but could not immediately provide more detail.

Chavez has been with the Border Patrol for 24 years and managed to smooth-over relations with the same community groups that had criticized Hull over conditions endured by migrants during their detention in El Paso facilities.

Visit the BorderReport.com homepage for the latest exclusive stories and breaking news about issues along the United States-Mexico border.