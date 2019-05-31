Cherokee Nation leadership election set for Saturday

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) – Citizens of the Cherokee Nation are set to decide who will be their principal chief, deputy principal chief, and eight tribal council seats.

The Journal Record reports that the tribe will vote Saturday. The Tulsa Regional Chamber is intently watching the race since they consider the tribe a beneficial economic development ally.

The chamber’s rapport with the Cherokee Nation has progressed considerably under Principal Chief Bill John Baker’s leadership. But Baker is not allowed to seek re-election after serving two successive terms.

More than 74,000 citizens are registered to vote in the election. The tribe has 370,000 citizens in total, including over 246,000 Cherokees who reside in Oklahoma. The tribal government and Cherokee Nation Businesses employ more than 11,000 people.



Information from: The Journal Record, http://www.journalrecord.com

