Child killed, 3 others injured in Oklahoma house explosion, officials say

by: KFOR-TV and K. Querry and Nexstar Media Wire

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KFOR) – Officials say a child is dead and three other family members are injured after a house exploded in Oklahoma City.

Shortly before 7 a.m. Thursday, Oklahoma City and Edmond firefighters were called to a home explosion. Authorities say the blast, which destroyed the home, could be heard from more than 30 miles away.

Officials say four people were inside the home at the time of the explosion. Three people were rushed to a hospital, and a female child was pronounced dead at the scene.

“This was a fairly large house that exploded, and we don’t know the cause for sure at this point. There were four people — a family — a mom, a dad and two children,” said Chief Benny Fulkerson, with the Oklahoma City Fire Department. “One of the children did not survive and the other three were transported.”

Officials say three other nearby homes also suffered damage from the explosion.

It is unclear what caused the explosion.

