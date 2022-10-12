(WXIN) – Chipotle is promising a major treat (no tricks) for customers this Halloween.

For the first time since 2019, the chain is bringing back its “Boorito” promotion where Chipotle Rewards members can get a free $6 entree for dressing up in costume at one of its restaurants after 3 p.m. on Halloween. (Taxes, tips, and sides are not included in the promo.)

The offer is only available to Rewards members who place their order at a restaurant and then scan the Chipotle app at the register. It does not apply to delivery, digital or catering orders.

“Boorito is all about having fun with your friends and enjoying real food in our restaurants,” said Chipotle Chief Marketing Officer Chris Brandt. “After two years of celebrating virtually, we’re leveling up the in-person experience with fun activations on social that will help bring fans together on Halloween.”

The company is also launching two contests where customers can either win a year’s worth of burritos or cash.

If you want to win some grub, you’ll have to tag Chipotle on the BeReal app on Halloween. Your picture must be taken while in costume at Chipotle. Ten people will get free burritos for a year.

You can also send an email with”BooReal Sweepstakes” in the subject line to sweepstakes@chipotle.com for a chance to win.

If you want the cash, you need to follow @ChipotleTweets on Twitter and enter a code on Cash App when a tweet is sent out about a giveaway on the following days: October 13, 20, 25, or 27. A total of $25,000 will be given out in this contest.

You can find more details about the contests here.

Chipotle says the Boorito promotion is the company’s longest running promotion. This year will be the 22nd year.