Christmas coming early? NFL schedules consecutive games next four days

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — It’s the most wonderful time of the year, with college football’s bowl season kicking off Friday, and football fans will have even more to celebrate, as the NFL has scheduled games consecutive days until Tuesday, Dec. 21.

Due to COVID-19 protocols sidelining a large portion of players and staff, the NFL has enhanced their schedules to allow for games on Saturday, Dec. 18, Sunday, Dec. 19, Monday, Dec. 20, and Tuesday, Dec. 21.

The game on Saturday was scheduled weeks in advance, with the Indianapolis Colts taking on the New England Patriots on ESPN Primetime at 7:15 p.m.

After that, the regular slate of games on Sunday will take place, with 10 games taking place, starting at 12 p.m. and capping off with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers taking on the New Orleans Saints on Sunday Night Football airing on NBC.

Monday’s game between the Chicago Bears and Minnesota Vikings will be preceded by another game against the Las Vegas Raiders and Cleveland Browns.

The Browns suffered a COVID outbreak in their facilities that, according to the Akron Beacon Journal, sidelined 24 players and three coaches. Due to this, the NFL and NFL Players Association decided to postpone the game, which was originally scheduled to kick off at 4:30 p.m. on Sunday, to Monday at 5 p.m.

Tuesday night will see another pair of COVID-related postponements, with both games kicking off at 6 p.m. The Seattle Seahawks will kick off against the Los Angeles Rams, and the Washington Football Team will square off against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Chiefs fans can breathe a sigh of relief during the flurry of games, as their team picked up a huge win on Thursday night against the Los Angeles Chargers, a thrilling overtime win, 34-28.

