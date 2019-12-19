Christmas wrapping: Ditch the plastics

PORTLAND, Ore. (KGW) – Here’s something to think about before you start wrapping all those Christmas presents: Some of that paper might be harming birds and marine life.

If you want to give back to planet Earth in this season of giving, one of the best things you can do is forego all that flashy wrapping and instead opt for the slightly duller but much more Earth-friendly kind.

That’s really for two reasons.

For one, all that shiny looking wrapping paper and similar gift bags or ribbons cannot be recycled. That’s because, in order to get that sheen, they are often coated in plastic.

Secondly, the glitter on those bags and paper is actually made from tiny pieces of plastic.

So each time we bring a glittery wrapped present into our home, we’re also bringing in a nice batch of microplastics.

