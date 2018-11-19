Cleveland Browns interested in Condoleezza Rice for head coaching job? Browns deny reports

NEW YORK, NY – NOVEMBER 05: Condoleezza Rice visits “FOX And Friends” at FOX Studios on November 5, 2014 in New York City. (Photo by Rob Kim/Getty Images)

Could Condoleeza Rice become the next head coach of the Cleveland Browns?

According to a report from ESPN’s Adam Schefter, a league source says the Browns want to talk with Rice about their coaching vacancy.

Browns general manager John Dorsey left open all avenues when he discussed the head-coach opening in a bye-week press conference at team headquarters last Wednesday morning, and that included some out-of-the-box thinking.

“I just want the best possible head coach to move this thing forward regardless of age,” Dorsey said. “It could be a woman. I’m serious. We’re going to look at everything.”

Dorsey denied reports on Twitter that the Browns have discussed Rice as a possible candidate.

“Former Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice is a great leader, possesses the highest possible character and also happens to be a Browns fan. I have the utmost respect and admiration for all she’s accomplished and was honored to meet her for the first time earlier this season. Our coaching search will be thorough and deliberate, but we are still in the process of composing the list of candidates and Secretary Rice has not been discussed.”

Should the Browns get their wish, Rice would become the first woman ever to interview for a head-coaching job in the NFL.

To date, three women have been on NFL coaching staffs.

Kathryn Smith was the first woman to hold a full-time coaching job in the NFL, as she served as the Buffalo Bills’ quality-control coach in 2016. Currently, Kelsey Martinez (Oakland Raiders’ strength and conditioning assistant) and Katie Sowers (San Francisco 49ers offensive assistant) are on NFL coaching staffs.