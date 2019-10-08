Closings and Delays
Pretty Prairie - USD 311

Coast Guard aircraft lands safely after circling for hours

National / World

by: Jane Alvarez-Wertz

Posted: / Updated:

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WAVY) – A Coast Guard aircraft was stuck circling in the skies above Elizabeth City for several hours Monday.

It safely touched down on the runway just before 3:30 p.m.

The HC-130J Hercules aircraft took off from Coast Guard Station Elizabeth City at 9:49 a.m. At 10:48 a.m. a mechanical issue was discovered while in the air, according to a spokesperson from the Coast Guard 5th District Public Affairs.

The Coast Guard confirmed the issue was with the aircraft’s landing gear. A spokeswoman with the Coast Guard said they used gravity to help the landing gear deploy in order to land.

  • Photo credit: Ryan Rios
  • Photo credit: Carol Rajnes

According to the Coast Guard, the HC-130J fleet carries out traditional missions, including search and rescue, cargo and personnel transport, law enforcement and international ice patrol.

View additional videos of the landing:

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories