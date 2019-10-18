Coast Guard seizes $92M of cocaine, brings it to San Diego

SAN DIEGO (AP) – Cocaine valued at an estimated $92 million was seized by the U.S. Coast Guard from boats in the Pacific Ocean has been brought to San Diego.

About 6,800 pounds (3,084 kilograms) of cocaine were offloaded from the Coast Guard cutter Alert on Wednesday.

The Coast Guard says the cocaine was seized by crews of the Alert and cutters Robert Ward and Seneca from vessels off the coasts of Mexico and Central and South America.

