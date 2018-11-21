Cold and wind expected for 92nd annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade Video

NEW YORK (NBC News) - More than million people are expected to line the streets of Manhattan, braving the wind and cold to see the festivities up close.

"We want to make sure no one gets any type of frostbite or injuries due to the cold weather," said Chief Rodney Harrison, NYPD.

With frigid temperatures and high winds threatening the famous parade, authorities are looking to avoid mistakes of holidays past.

In 1997, strong winds bled a Cat in the Hat balloon into a street lamp. Debris from that lamp struck a young woman, putting her in a coma for three weeks. In 2005, a similar incident occurred when and M&M balloon struck a pole injuring two.

In a statement, Macy's saying quote:

"In the morning, just prior to the start of the event, the NYPD and Macy's will make a final determination on the flight of the giant balloons, based on the current weather data available from the parade route and a number of additional sources."

Another concern, the frigid temperatures, which will be stuck in the 20's. Some spectators opting to stay in.

Watch the 92nd annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade at 9 a.m. on KSN. The "National Dog Show" follows at noon.