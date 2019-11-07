Cold weather system brought funky smells to Kansas City

by: ASSOCIATED PRESS

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) – A cold weather system had people in the Kansas City area wanting more than just a sweater. It also had them reaching for nose plugs.

The National Weather Service speculated in a tweet that a cold front that swept into the metro Wednesday night carried farm odors with it and trapped them in the shallow part of the atmosphere. One person responded to the explanation saying, “I thought my dogs tracked in poo from outside! I’m not crazy.”

Meteorologists later tweeted what they described as a high-resolution reverse trajectory model to explain the likely source of the “questionable air quality.”

Kansas City Police even got in on the Twitter fun, requesting area residents not call 911 to report the smell.

