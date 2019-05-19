Colorado children’s hospital hosts a prom for its patients

AURORA, Colo. (NBC News) – Some patients at Children’s Hospital Colorado were simply too sick to make it to their own prom. So the hospital brought prom to them.

For one night, they forgot about their health battles and just focused on being teens.

The hospital takes care of children that have or previously had life threatening or life limiting conditions.

The Children’s Hospital staff were excited to hold the event for its patient, some who have been in the hospital’s care for over a year.

Patients were treated to hair and makeup done by local volunteers and makeup artists before strolling down a red carpet.

The event was complete with a live band and dancing for its attendees

The teens were encouraged to bring guests to the event.

The hospital says that about 115 people attended the prom.