Colorado college students know how to drink beer, and now, how to brew it

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (KUSA) – With another school year underway, Colorado State University is offering a new class to students. The school is teaching them how to make their own beer.

It’s easy to drink a beer on a Saturday before football. But brewing it, well you might just need a college degree for that.

Jeff Biegert is CSU’s newest, and only, New Belgium Brewing Colorado State University Sponsored Fermentation Science and Technology Instructor and Brewmaster. (Courtesy|NBC)

“If you’re into biochemistry, organic chemistry, microbiology, engineering, it all happens in the brewery here,” said Jeff Biegert, Colorado State University Professor. “This is a classroom to learn about the brewing process”

Deep inside one of the strangest looking classrooms you’ll ever see

CSU students are learning to make the next beer you’ll be drinking at your tailgate.

Jeff Biegert is the professor around here. He also has a title that surely doesn’t fit on a business card as the New Belgium Brewing Colorado State University Sponsored Fermentation Science and Technology Instructor and Brewmaster.

“We would love to sell some beer in the stadium sometime soon from this brewery,” Briegert told KUSA.

Brewing facility at Colorado State University.

Jeff works at New Belgium Brewing in Fort Collins. That brewery is just one on a long list of power players in the world of beer that sponsor the fermentation science program and the students who are learning how to brew. It’s one of the only ones in the country.

Briegbert says, “Having a commercial brewery next to a pub in a university is totally unique.”

Class often begins before sunrise to get a full day of brewing.

“There’s about 400 pounds of malt grain that will go into this brew,” the instructor exclaims.

At least with this major, there’s something to show your parents the next time they ask what you learned at school today.

“Students can come down here and have a beer brewed by students in this teaching brewery,” Biegert exclaimed.

The beer that the class is currently working on is to celebrate the 150th anniversary of the school. They say it should be ready by the end of the month.