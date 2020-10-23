Colorado wildfires drag on later than normal, break records

DENVER (AP) — In parts of Colorado, the sky has been gray, the sun hazy and the odor of a burning campfire has persisted for much of September and October.

Colorado broke the record for its largest wildfires on record twice this season, with the top fire burning over 318 square miles.

Normally, snow helps tamp down the devastation by this time of year, but drought across Colorado and warming temperatures have dragged out the misery wrought by wildfires.

One of Colorado’s smaller fires exploded late Wednesday to 196 square miles and closed Rocky Mountain National Park.

Smoke rises from mountain ridges as a wildfire burns south of Highway 34 Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020, near Granby, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

The sun is obscured by smoke along Highway 7 as several wildfires burn in the state Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020, in Lyons, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Smoke rises from mountain ridges over homes as a wildfire burns Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020, in this view from Fraser, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Smoke rises from mountain ridges while a sign warns of fire danger as a wildfire burns Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020, near Fraser, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Smoke rises from mountain ridges as a motorist heads eastbound on Highway 34 while a wildfire burns Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020, near Granby, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

As smoke rises from mountain ridges in the background, Colorado State Patrol troopers stop a motorist on Highway 34 as a wildfire burns Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020, near Granby, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

This Friday, Oct. 16, 2020, photo courtesy of Brian DeToy shows the home deck of Brian DeToy and his wife, Sheryl Shafer in Boulder, Colo. Orange skies, winds gusting up to 70 mph, smoke tornadoes and hazardous air. While it could be an apocalyptic scene out of a movie, it’s become the reality of Colorado’s wildfire season. (Brian DeToy via AP)

This Saturday Oct. 17, 2020, photo courtesy of Brian DeToy shows a view from the home of Brian DeToy and his wife, Sheryl Shafer, after they were forced to evacuate in Boulder, Colo. Orange skies, winds gusting up to 70 mph, smoke tornadoes and hazardous air. While it could be an apocalyptic scene out of a movie, it’s become the reality of Colorado’s wildfire season. (Brian DeToy via AP)

