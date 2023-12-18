BRAZORIA COUNTY, Texas (NEXSTAR/KIAH) – A man convicted of sexually abusing a child was recaptured after escaping a Texas prison on Sunday, authorities in Brazoria County have confirmed.

Robert Yancy Jr., 39, had escaped the Clemens Unit detention in Brazoria County, just south of Houston, on Sunday afternoon, the Texas Department of Criminal Justice announced Sunday.

The local constable’s office said Yancy was observed driving a 2021 Nissan Versa shortly afterward, with his mother in the car.

Authorities initiated an immediate search for the suspect, warning citizens to contact the Texas Department of Corrections to report any suspicious persons. Citizens who spotted Yancy were also urged not to make contact or approach him.

Robert Yancy Jr., 39, had been serving a life sentence without parole for the aggravated sexual assault of a child, according to online records. (Texas Department of Criminal Justice)

That night, the Victoria Police Department said on Facebook that officers pulled over a white Nissan Versa, arresting the female driver on an outstanding felony warrant related to Yancy’s escape. They did not confirm her relationship to Yancy.

The Brazoria County Sheriff’s Office ultimately confirmed on Monday morning that Yancy had been recaptured in Matagorda County.

Yancy had been serving a life sentence without parole for the aggravated sexual assault of a child, according to online records from the Texas Department of Criminal Justice. Officials have not yet disclosed any additional charges related to Yancy’s escape.

Nexstar’s Dean Weatherbee contributed to this report.