Closings and Coronavirus changes
Barton Community College Butler Community College May Commencement Exercises cancelled Carriage Factory Art Gallery closed temporarily to the public through April Church of the Brethren - Garden City DCF Service Centers close until further notice, key services to continue Derby Woodlawn UMC Doc’s Friends & WSU Tech postponed April 18 Pull a Plane event Eastminster Church - Wichita Ellinwood 1st Baptist Church Eric Fisher Academy Closing Temporarily Amid COVID-19 Concerns Finney County offices closed to public: Garden City Administrative Center Genesis Health Clubs Girls Scouts of Kansas Heartland: No meetings or activitie until May 10 Great Bend American Legion Post 180 Great Bend First Assembly of God Church Haysville Activity Center Haysville Resurrection Lutheran Church Hutchinson Zoo Kansas public schools closed for the remainder of 2019-2020 school year Kansas State to cancel all in-person commencement ceremonies Lake Afton Observatory Lake Afton Public Observatory Lee Richardson Zoo in Garden City Mark Arts Pathway Church Planet Fitness - All locations Resurrection Lutheran Church in Haysville Salina First Church of the Nazarene Sedgwick County Register of Deeds Sedgwick County Women, Infant & Children (WIC) The American Athletic Conference canceled all competitions for the academic Washburn University moves classes online for the remainder of the semester West Link Church of Christ Wichita - Friends University Fine Arts Department Wichita - University Congregational Church Wichita Aldersgate UMC Wichita Ascension Lutheran Church Wichita Chamber of Commerce Wichita Indian Hills Church of the Nazarene Wichita Mid American Credit Union Wichita Open Streets ICT at Nomar Wichita Symphony Wichita The Tutoring Center Wichita Westlink Church of Christ Winfield First Presbyterian Church

Coronavirus in the US: Here’s what happened Friday

National / World

by: Nexstar Media Wire

Posted: / Updated:

Tracking the virus:

Friday was the deadliest day in the U.S. since the start of the pandemic, with more than 1,000 dying from coronavirus. The death toll in the U.S. has surpassed 7,000.

As the time of this writing, Johns Hopkins University data show 58,871 deaths worldwide, along with 1,098,848 confirmed cases. The U.S. leads all countries with 277,828 confirmed cases.

White House briefing:

CDC issues new mask recommendations: The CDC is now recommending all people wear “cloth face covers” in public. During Friday’s White House briefing, President Trump announced the new guidelines but said he won’t follow them. Here are some tips on making a cloth face mask, with or without sewing.

Administration to pay uninsured COVID-19 patients’ medical bills: Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar said Friday that funds from the $2 trillion stimulus package will be used to reimburse hospitals for testing and treating uninsured coronavirus patients. Providers will be paid at Medicare rates from a $100 billion fund.

In other news:

Walmart to limit customers: Walmart announced Friday that only five customers per 1,000 square feet will be allowed in stores at once. Aisles will be marked as “one way” to help limit contact between customers.

Google to release your location data: Google is publicly releasing location data it’s already collecting to help governments and health officials better plan their response to the pandemic. Google says the company will not release information that could be used to identify any individuals, but hopes to show larger movement trends.

