Coronavirus presumed in two Pennsylvania counties

HARRISBURG, DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WBRE/WYOU-TV) – Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf Friday confirmed the first two presumptive positive cases of 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) in Pennsylvania and reminded residents that the commonwealth is prepared to respond to community spread of this virus.

“We anticipated this very scenario and have been preparing for Pennsylvanians to become impacted by this virus,” Wolf said. “This is not the first rapidly-spreading virus we have faced in our commonwealth and it will not be the last. We are prepared to mitigate the spread of this virus.”

One of the patients is an adult from Wayne County and is currently at home in isolation. The individual recently traveled to a country where COVID-19 is present.

The other patient is an adult from Delaware County and is currently at home in isolation. The individual recently traveled to an area of the United States where COVID-19 is present.

To date, there are nearly 100,000 cases worldwide, including more than 3,300 deaths. There are 233 cases and 14 deaths to date in the United States. The CDC expects cases to continue to be confirmed in the upcoming days and weeks but wants everyone to take action to help prevent the spread of the virus. CDC also said due to the rapidly changing nature of the spread of COVID-19 around the world, it is important for families to be prepared.

“Further spread of this virus throughout the nation will likely occur,” Dr. Levine said. “We encourage people to prepare for potential life disruptions. The same family emergency plans and kits that we use to prepare for flu or norovirus, and even snowstorms and floods, are important now. Pennsylvanians should continue to help stop the spread of viruses by washing your hands, covering coughs and sneezes, cleaning surfaces and staying home if you are sick.”

“The confirmation of a case of coronavirus is not a surprise to us, and we’ve been working with the Department of Health since January to ensure that we’d be ready,” said PEMA Director Randy Padfield. “Earlier this week, we partially activated the Commonwealth Response Coordination Center here at PEMA in order to support their planning efforts.”

Individuals who intend on traveling outside of the United States are urged to check the CDC’s and the federal Department of State’s travel guidance. Currently, there are outbreaks of COVID-19 occurring within numerous countries across the world. The number of countries seeing new cases has increased significantly over the last week.

“As this situation evolves, we will continually update Pennsylvanians through our website, health.pa.gov, our Facebook page and our Twitter account,” Dr. Levine said. “It’s important to remember that the most accurate and timely information regarding this outbreak is available through the Department of Health.”

Symptoms of the COVID-19 can include fever, cough and shortness of breath. The symptoms may appear in as few as two days or as long as 14 days after exposure. Reported illnesses have ranged from people with little to no symptoms to people being severely ill and dying. Individuals most at risk for severe symptoms include elderly and those with pre-existing conditions.

Anyone who does not feel well should:

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. Use an alcohol- based hand sanitizer if soap and water are not available.

Cover any coughs or sneezes with their elbow, not their hands.

Clean surfaces frequently, such as countertops, light switches, cell phones and other frequently touched areas.

Contain- if someone is sick, they should stay home until they are feeling better.

To date the Wolf Administration has:

Activated of the Department of Health’s Emergency Operations Center to allow for enhanced response coordination;

Began testing for COVID-19 at the state laboratory;

Maintained communication and outreach with federal, state and local partners;

Provided symptom monitoring for residents returning from areas impacted by coronavirus;

Provided health care providers, businesses and education providers with information;

Reviewed and adapted current pandemic flu plans to prepare for spread of COVID-19;

Increased testing capacity to test 20-25 individuals a day;

Purchased equipment to increase testing capacity to 125-150 individuals within a day.

