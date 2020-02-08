Coronavirus quarantines continue in the U.S.

WASHINGTON D.C. (NBC) – More Americans arriving from China are being quarantined at U.S. military bases; cruise ships have also been placed under quarantine with infections on board.

The latest arrivals will be quarantined for two weeks at military bases.



In Japan, there’s a floating quarantine aboard the Diamond Princess cruise ship, where more than 60 people onboard have tested positive, including eight Americans.

Globally, coronavirus has sickened more than 31,000 and killed more than 638.

The death rate in Wuhan, China, where the virus originated, exceeds four percent.



“People are just really scared to even become sick, and they’re definitely not going to the hospital because it could be worse than staying at home,” says Ben Wilson, an American living in Wuhan.



At least 12 people have tested positive in the United States, and results are pending on dozens more, including four passengers on a cruise ship that docked in New Jersey Friday morning.