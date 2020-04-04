1  of  46
Closings and Coronavirus changes
Barton Community College Butler Community College May Commencement Exercises cancelled Carriage Factory Art Gallery closed temporarily to the public through April Church of the Brethren - Garden City DCF Service Centers close until further notice, key services to continue Derby Woodlawn UMC Doc’s Friends & WSU Tech postponed April 18 Pull a Plane event Eastminster Church - Wichita Ellinwood 1st Baptist Church Eric Fisher Academy Closing Temporarily Amid COVID-19 Concerns Finney County offices closed to public: Garden City Administrative Center Genesis Health Clubs Girls Scouts of Kansas Heartland: No meetings or activitie until May 10 Great Bend American Legion Post 180 Great Bend First Assembly of God Church Haysville Activity Center Haysville Resurrection Lutheran Church Hutchinson Zoo Kansas public schools closed for the remainder of 2019-2020 school year Kansas State to cancel all in-person commencement ceremonies Lake Afton Observatory Lake Afton Public Observatory Lee Richardson Zoo in Garden City Mark Arts Pathway Church Planet Fitness - All locations Resurrection Lutheran Church in Haysville Salina First Church of the Nazarene Sedgwick County Register of Deeds Sedgwick County Women, Infant & Children (WIC) The American Athletic Conference canceled all competitions for the academic Washburn University moves classes online for the remainder of the semester West Link Church of Christ Wichita - Friends University Fine Arts Department Wichita - University Congregational Church Wichita Aldersgate UMC Wichita Ascension Lutheran Church Wichita Chamber of Commerce Wichita Indian Hills Church of the Nazarene Wichita Mid American Credit Union Wichita Open Streets ICT at Nomar Wichita Symphony Wichita The Tutoring Center Wichita Westlink Church of Christ Winfield First Presbyterian Church

Coronavirus skeptic gains new perspective after being hospitalized with it

National / World

by: Nexstar Media Wire

Posted: / Updated:

SOUTH FORK, Colo. (KDVR) — You’ve probably heard someone say it at this point: the coronavirus is being blown out of proportion by the media, especially because more people die from the flu.

Clint Johnson of South Fork, Colorado was one of the many people who felt that way.

“I just didn’t take it serious. I just thought it was something media was coming up with to distract us from something,” Johnson said.

However, Johnson’s perspective changed when got the coronavirus himself.

He’s now sharing his story with others hoping others don’t make the same mistake he did.

“It’s like the flu times 10. You don’t want to do anything. You’re just completely miserable. I’ve never been that sick before,” said Johnson.

Johnson doesn’t know where he contracted coronavirus. All he knows is that he came home from a weekend of 4-wheeling in Moab, Utah feeling a little under the weather.

“One night I went to eat some ice cream and it just tasted like ice. I was like, ‘this is weird,'” Johnson said. “I pretty much blew it off. I was a skeptic saying, ‘I just got a cold, there’s nothing wrong.'”

Two days later, Johnson woke up and realized he didn’t have an ordinary cold.

“I couldn’t feel my hands and fingers,” he said.

Johnson drove to the hospital in Del Norte and after a scan of his lungs he was flown by helicopter to Parkview Medical Center in Pueblo.

His symptoms grew worse, and included pounding headaches, extremely low blood pressure and a fever that wouldn’t go away with medication. While he says he was able to breathe, he also felt some compression in his chest, like he was in a constant bear hug. However, the fever was the worst.

“I would wake up soaking wet. There was one whole day I slept on ice just to try and keep in manageable,” he said.

On Johnson’s second night at the hospital, the coronavirus patient next door passed away and doctors worried Clint’s organs might start to shut down.

“They told me it was like baby shards of glass in all your air pockets,” he explained.

Doctors began treating him with hydroxycloriquine and zithromax. For Clint, the drugs worked. Within two days, he began to improve.

“It did wonders in my case,” he said.

After six days in the hospital, Clint is now back at his home in South Fork with a new perspective on the coronavirus.

He’s now sharing his story hoping it might help save someone else’s life.

“None of us were taking it seriously and if I would have done my part and stayed home, there’s no telling who I could have prevented from getting it,” he said.

