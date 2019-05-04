Country House wins 145th Kentucky Derby after Maximum Security DQ’d

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) – Country House has won the 145th Kentucky Derby after Maximum Security was disqualified.

Maximum Security was the first horse to ever be disqualified.

This comes after heavy rain has caused the main dirt track at Churchill Downs to be downgraded from fast to sloppy for the Kentucky Derby.



Bad weather was expected arrived about three hours before post time. Rain fell harder as race time grew closer, making for a tough trek for the handlers and connections as they marched from the backside barn area around to the front stretch.