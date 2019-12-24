1  of  2
Live Now
Where is Santa Claus? Track his route live with Norad Watch Newsfeed Now

Cutting down on Christmas waste

National / World

by: NBC News

Posted: / Updated:

(NBC News) – Christmas produces a lot of joy…and garbage.

Americans produce 25 percent more trash between Thanksgiving and Christmas according to the Environmental Protection Agency. 

“That equals about 1,000 pounds per household in America,” notes Pete Keller of Republic Services.

You can help lower that number by recycling delivery boxes, product packages and food containers that are empty, clean and dry.

Still, some things shouldn’t go in your recycling bin and can actually do more harm than good.

Garland and Christmas lights can get caught in sorting machinery, and shouldn’t be tossed. 

Dead batteries and old cellphones also shouldn’t go in the curbside trash or recycling.  Those materials can post a health and environmental hazard.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories