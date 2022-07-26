(NEXSTAR) — A shooter at Dallas Love Field Airport caused panic and a police response Monday morning.

On Tuesday afternoon, Dallas Police held a press conference on the shooting and showed surveillance and bodycam footage from the airport. You can watch the conference above. The surveillance and body cam footage begin at the 6-minute mark.

Portia Odufuwa, 37, who police have identified as the shooter, is seen on surveillance footage entering the airport at 10:59 a.m., going to the bathroom, coming out, and standing at the Southwest ticket counter before firing shots into the air.

Police can be seen on camera instantly responding to Odufuwa’s shots, shooting at and disarming her when she was hit in the “lower extremities” Officers can then be seen then moving in and handcuffing her.

Officials said at the press conference that Odufuwa has undergone surgery for her injuries, and three shell casings from the gun used were found at the scene.

Odufuwa is confirmed to have shot the weapon three times, and the officer shot 8 or 9 times, hitting her multiple times.

Odufuwa has been charged with aggravated assault of a peace officer, and officials say more federal charges are likely. She was suspended from owning a firearm in 2018 due to previous convictions, and the origins of the weapon are still under investigation.

The shooting prompted some evacuations Monday morning. A short video reportedly taken from inside the airport showed travelers crouching down behind seats in a terminal.

No others were injured in the shooting, according to Dallas police.