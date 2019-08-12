Dangerous heat to grip parts of 13 states in South, Midwest

by: The Associated Press

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Forecasters are warning of dangerously hot weather across a wide stretch of the U.S. South and Midwest.

The National Weather Service says parts of 13 states on Monday will be under heat advisories, from Texas, Louisiana and Florida in the South to Missouri and Illinois in the Midwest.

Forecasters say temperatures in the 90s combined with humidity will make it feel like as much as 110 degrees in some places.

The weather service says it will be even hotter across northwestern Mississippi, northern Louisiana and Arkansas, where the heat index could reach 115 degrees.

Heat exhaustion and heat strokes could result.

