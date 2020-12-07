Dashcam captures New Mexico police shooting

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOB) – Newly-released police footage paints a clearer picture about what happened to a New Mexico State Police officer who was shot after pulling over a man for tailgating back in September.

Dash camera footage shows officer Sharron Duran initiating a traffic stop on a GMC pickup at mile marker 130 near Laguna.

As Duran approached the vehicle, the driver, 28-year-old Robert Benjamin Nelson of Scottsdale, Arizona, fired multiple shots at her head. The officer eventually recovered and returned fire after being struck.

Officer Duran returned to her vehicle and initiated a vehicle pursuit.

“He’s got hazards on and it looks like he’s getting a rifle ready or something. I’m going to keep distance,” said Duran in the dashcam footage.