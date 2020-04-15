DASHCAM: Man tries to use cop car as ‘trampoline’, smashes windshield

FERGUSON TWP. CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Ferguson Township Police released dash cam of a drug imaired man who tried to use one of the police cruisers as a “trampoline.”

The 25-year-old who doesn’t reside in Centre County was seen talking to an officer before throwing something at the car, with the dashcam recording.

The 25-year-old then ran to the cruiser and attempted to jump up on it like a trampoline.

“Needless to say, it didn’t work” they posted on their Facebook.

The windshield shattered and the man fell.

They report that all officers involved are okay and charges are pending.

