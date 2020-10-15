Day 4 of SCOTUS hearings: Vote scheduled on Amy Coney Barrett as final day of hearings begin

WASHINGTON (NewsNation Now) — The Senate Judiciary Committee is poised to take the first steps towards approving Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett Thursday as the last day of confirmation hearings begin.

Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Lindsey Graham scheduled a procedural vote for Thursday at 9 a.m. Barrett’s nomination is expected to be brought up for a vote at that meeting and then delayed for a week, per committee rules.

If that happens as expected, the GOP-led committee would then vote to approve her nomination Thursday, Oct. 22. That would set up a final confirmation vote on the Senate floor the week of Oct. 26, one week before the Nov. 3 presidential election.

The meeting, which is a procedural formality, will be held ahead of a panel of law experts and advocates who will testify for and against Barrett’s nomination. Senators are expected to discuss the nomination but then push the committee vote on Barrett until next week, per committee rules. Barrett will not be present.

This comes after three days of hearings that included long hours of questioning. Democrats pressed Barrett on issues including the election, health care and abortion. Monday‘s hearing comprised of a full day of opening statements. Tuesday and Wednesday pivoted to a question-and-answer portion.

Barrett’s nomination has been the focus at a Capitol mostly shut down by COVID-19 protocols. The health care debate has been central to the week’s hearings, as Americans struggle during the pandemic.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.