WASHINGTON, DC — The Department of Defense has issued a memorandum on Warning Regarding Poppy Seed Consumption and Military Drug Testing.

The warning says recent data suggest that some varieties of poppy seeds may have higher codeine contamination than previously believed. That could lead some personnel to test positive for codeine on a drug test.

The department says out of an “abundance of caution” they are urging all military personnel to avoid the consumption of poppy seeds in all forms, including in food and baked goods. They say the policy will be revised as more information becomes available.

