Denver driver dies after crashing through airport parking garage wall, falling 2 floors

by: Dara Bitler and Nexstar Media Wire

DENVER, Colo. (KDVR) – Denver police say a person is dead after crashing through a parking garage wall and falling two levels at Denver International Airport.

Police said the crash happened around 4 a.m. Investigators say the driver was on the sixth floor at the west terminal and went through a retaining wall and fell to the fourth floor, where there are short-term parking and passenger-pickup areas.

Investigators were working to determine what caused the driver to crash. The driver’s name, gender and age have not been released.

Police said the driver was the only occupant of the car.

DIA said all passenger traffic was being directed to the east side of the airport while Denver police investigate the crash.  

