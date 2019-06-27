Denver man dies in Dominican Republic

DENVER, Colo. (KDVR) – A Denver man dies a mysterious death in the Dominican Republic.

So far, there’s been no official word on the cause.

Now, his family is trying to figure out how to get his body back home, while asking a lot of questions.

Khalid Adkins and his daughter had been having a great time on the beach Sunday near Punta Cana in the Dominican Republic. Not long afterward, he found himself in pain.

“My dad was like something bit me on the side of his leg and he was like ‘it hurts…it really hurts..is it supposed to hurt like this?’” daughter Mia Adkins said.

Mia Adkins thought it might have been a mosquito bite and returned to Denver on a scheduled flight that night.

Her father ended up in a Santo Domingo hospital Monday and was desperately trying to get help from family in Colorado.

Frustration quickly set in.

“I just don’t understand,” said sister-in-law Marla Strick. “I don’t understand how I go from being able to talk to him and see him on his Facebook to some random person answering it and telling me he had died.”

The state department confirmed Adkins death Wednesday.

He is the ninth tourist to die in the Dominican Republic since the beginning of the year.

Dominican Republic officials say the the number of deaths are not unusual and are not related.

Still the family has so many questions.

“Why, how?” Strick said. “We had zero contact with anyone at the hospitals. We tried i don’t know how many times to call.”

For Mia Adkins, this has been a hard day.

“I literally was with my dad on ATVs riding with my dad having a good time and now he’s gone,” Mia Adkins said.

She was the last family member to see her dad alive.

“I’m still in shock,” Mia Akins said. “I don’t want to believe it’s true. I still don’t believe it’s true. I have no words, honestly.”

The family says it wants to know what caused Khalid to die.

For now, they are working on bringing his body home.