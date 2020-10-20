Denver TV station security guard charged with murder

DENVER (AP) — A television station security guard accused of fatally shooting a pro-police demonstrator following opposing rallies has been charged with second-degree murder.
The Denver’s district court clerk’s office said the charges were filed against Matthew Dolloff early Monday in the death of 49-year-old Lee Keltner.
Dolloff was protecting a KUSA-TV producer at the time of the incident.
The next hearing is set for Wednesday morning.
No attorney has been listed for Dolloff yet in court records. People convicted of second-degree murder face a mandatory sentence of between 16 and 48 years in prison.
LATEST STORIES:
- 100,000-plus Kansans struggle to pay utility bills and that could mean higher bills for everyone
- Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office partners with Ring home security
- COVID-19 claims nine lives in weeks at Wichita long-term care home
- Second stimulus checks: Major hurdles remain as election aid deadline nears
- Ellsworth Correctional Facility inmate dies from COVID-19