Oklahoma deputies shoot man after charging at them with gun

LIBERTY, Okla. (KNWA) — Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation and Sequoyah County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting after a man was shot for charging at deputies with a gun in Liberty, Oklahoma Tuesday.

Sequoyah County Sheriff Larry Lane said multiple 911 calls came in around 2:15 p.m. of a man waving and pointing a gun at cars near the intersection of E. 1050 Road and Swon Road in Liberty.

Lane said two deputies responded to the scene got out of their cruiser and found the man waving a weapon.

The two deputies ordered the man to put the gun down multiple times. The suspect then charged at deputies and chased the two deputies around the cruiser. The two deputies opened fire, shooting through the cruiser hitting the suspect multiple times.

Lane did not know if the suspect fired any shots of knew what kind of firearm the suspect had on his person.

A life flight helicopter landed about two miles south of the shooting scene on the Liberty school’s football field to take the suspect to a hospital in Fayetteville, Arkansas, according to Lane.

Lane was not sure how man shots were fired but did say both deputies fired their guns.

The man’s identity has not been released. His condition is also unknown at this time.

Lane said one deputy if a reserve deputy. Both are on administrative leave pending the investigation.

The Liberty School district was placed on lockdown until about scene the cleared and the threat was over according to Lane.

