Deputies: Wife cut off husband’s penis

National / World

by: WITN-TV

Posted: / Updated:

NEWPORT, N.C. (WITN) – A North Carolina woman has been charged with malicious castration after she allegedly tied her husband up and cut his penis off.

Deputies have charged Victoria Frabutt, of Newport, was also charged with kidnapping.

Major Jason Wank of the Carteret County Sheriff’s Office says deputies were called to the couple’s home around 4 a.m. Tuesday. He said the motive for the castration is still unclear.

Wank says they were able to recover 61-year-old James Frabutt’s body part, and it was immediately put on ice.

